OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Raises Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,636 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 28,131 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 38.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,596 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Erste Group Bank downgraded NextEra Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of NextEra Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.23.

View Our Latest Research Report on NEE

Key NextEra Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $89.72 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $98.75. The stock has a market cap of $187.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 32.40%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.020 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is currently 55.96%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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