OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Sells 46,262 Shares of Workday, Inc. $WDAY

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp decreased its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY - Free Report) by 82.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,742 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 46,262 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Workday were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Workday alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Workday by 25,412.8% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 10,230,616 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,197,332,000 after acquiring an additional 10,190,516 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,009,288 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $5,371,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,232 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,017,905 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,077,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,821 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at about $448,804,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,338,773 shares of the software maker's stock worth $931,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.70, for a total transaction of $862,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 288,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,451,702. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Robert Enslin sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $724,952.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 239,469 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,304,368.10. The trade was a 2.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 875,020 shares of company stock valued at $113,938,503. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Stock Up 5.2%

Workday stock opened at $168.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.36 and a twelve month high of $249.85. The company has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. Workday had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Workday's revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WDAY. DA Davidson set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $179.80.

Get Our Latest Report on WDAY

About Workday

Workday, Inc NASDAQ: WDAY is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday's platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company's product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Workday, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Workday wasn't on the list.

While Workday currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here