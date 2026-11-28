Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON - Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,196,436 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,266,666 shares during the period. ON comprises about 0.9% of Bamco Inc. NY's holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 2.85% of ON worth $538,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ONON. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter valued at $192,180,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in ON by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,751,615 shares of the company's stock worth $97,462,000 after purchasing an additional 62,404 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of ON by 116.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,741,829 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,571,000 after acquiring an additional 938,285 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ON by 220.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002,302 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,678,000 after purchasing an additional 689,634 shares during the period. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. grew its position in ON by 159.9% during the third quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. now owns 931,031 shares of the company's stock worth $27,568,000 after buying an additional 572,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company's stock.

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ON Trading Up 0.9%

ONON opened at $31.79 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $32.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.11. On Holding AG has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $51.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.05.

ON (NYSE:ONON - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.18. ON had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. ON's revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ONON. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of ON in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ON from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Capital One Financial set a $28.00 price target on ON in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONON

ON Profile

On Holding AG, which markets itself as On, is a Swiss sportswear company best known for performance running shoes. Founded in 2010 in Zurich by former professional athlete Olivier Bernhard and entrepreneurs David Allemann and Caspar Coppetti, the company developed its CloudTec cushioning technology for running footwear. On sells footwear, apparel and accessories for running, training, outdoor activities and everyday wear. Its products are distributed internationally through wholesale partners and the company's own retail stores and online channels.

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