Ondas Holdings Inc. $ONDS Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS - Free Report) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,767,157 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,351,725 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.44% of Ondas worth $183,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ondas by 231.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,142 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Ondas by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 4,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Ondas in the third quarter valued at $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ondas in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ondas in the third quarter valued at $90,000. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ondas alerts: Sign Up

Ondas Stock Performance

Ondas stock opened at $9.06 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.48. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.68. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $15.28.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.33). Ondas had a negative return on equity of 53.14% and a negative net margin of 270.37%.The firm had revenue of $30.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $27.49 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ONDS. Zacks Research lowered Ondas from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ondas from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ondas from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Ondas from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Glj Research set a $17.00 price objective on Ondas in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $17.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ONDS

Ondas Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: ONDS develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company's Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ondas, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ondas wasn't on the list.

While Ondas currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here