ONE Gas, Inc. $OGS Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS - Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,086,259 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 17,473 shares during the period. ONE Gas accounts for approximately 0.8% of Boston Trust Walden Corp's holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 1.73% of ONE Gas worth $93,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 6.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,707,792 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $138,229,000 after purchasing an additional 110,305 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,398,440 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $108,029,000 after purchasing an additional 380,668 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 992,430 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $76,665,000 after purchasing an additional 218,571 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $70,767,000. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 846,247 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $68,495,000 after buying an additional 153,760 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

OGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on ONE Gas from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Monday, May 11th. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ONE Gas presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $89.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OGS

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Shares of OGS opened at $77.30 on Friday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $90.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 11.77%.The firm had revenue of $831.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $969.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. ONE Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.830-4.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. ONE Gas's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.40%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc is a publicly traded natural gas utility company focused on the regulated distribution of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the company owns and operates an integrated system of transmission and distribution pipelines, storage facilities and compressor stations designed to deliver safe, reliable energy to end users. Its operations are governed by state utility commissions, which set rates and service standards in the markets the company serves.

The company's service territory spans three states: Oklahoma, Kansas and the Texas Panhandle.

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