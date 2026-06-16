OneMain Holdings, Inc. $OMF Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF - Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,310,513 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 345,269 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.97% of OneMain worth $156,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get OneMain alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,239 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 9.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company's stock.

OneMain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $57.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.38. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.78 and a 1 year high of $71.93.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 14.38%.OneMain's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. OneMain's payout ratio is 62.50%.

Insider Transactions at OneMain

In other OneMain news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 5,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 101,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,075,000. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research restated a "neutral" rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on OneMain from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on OneMain from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $68.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OneMain

OneMain Profile

OneMain Financial NYSE: OMF is a leading consumer finance company specializing in unsecured personal loans for middle-income customers. The company offers tailored loan products designed to address a variety of needs, including debt consolidation, home improvement financing, large purchases and emergency expenses. Through a combination of branch-based service and digital channels, OneMain aims to deliver a personalized borrowing experience with flexible repayment options and transparent terms.

Tracing its roots back to the Commercial Credit Company founded in 1912, OneMain has evolved through a series of mergers and corporate transformations.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider OneMain, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and OneMain wasn't on the list.

While OneMain currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here