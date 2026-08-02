ONEOK, Inc. $OKE Holdings Decreased by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment lowered its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE - Free Report) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,840 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 11,839 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment's holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $586,500,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $564,867,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,365,304 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $835,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596,089 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3,538.4% in the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,691,433 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $124,320,000 after buying an additional 1,644,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 292.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,558,993 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $127,261,000 after buying an additional 1,161,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company's stock.

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ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE opened at $90.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.58. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $96.07.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. ONEOK's dividend payout ratio is currently 76.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Citigroup raised their target price on ONEOK from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank cut shares of ONEOK from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $91.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on OKE

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc NYSE: OKE is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK's asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

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