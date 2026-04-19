ONEOK, Inc. $OKE Shares Purchased by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE - Free Report) by 1,078.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,564 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 141,445 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP's holdings in ONEOK were worth $11,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,769,215 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $566,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,042 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 292.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,558,993 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $127,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,352 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,222,590 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $5,634,932,000 after acquiring an additional 711,619 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,433,178 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $396,462,000 after acquiring an additional 703,834 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,998,726 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $145,847,000 after acquiring an additional 642,427 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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ONEOK Stock Down 1.9%

NYSE OKE opened at $83.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $86.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.35. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $95.30. The company has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.84.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.870 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This is an increase from ONEOK's previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. ONEOK's payout ratio is presently 78.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $114.00 to $103.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $89.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OKE

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc NYSE: OKE is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK's asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

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