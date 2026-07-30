ONEOK, Inc. $OKE Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE - Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,315 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 20,103 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.'s holdings in ONEOK were worth $18,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth $268,000. Signature Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 19,158.3% during the first quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Wiregrass Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiregrass Investment Management LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 36,880 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 44,676 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings raised ONEOK from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ONEOK from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised ONEOK from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $91.81.

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ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $90.03 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $89.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $96.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.07). ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.03%.The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. ONEOK's payout ratio is 76.29%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc NYSE: OKE is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK's asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

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