ONEOK, Inc. $OKE Shares Sold by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE - Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 495,442 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 72,925 shares during the period. ONEOK accounts for 1.3% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ONEOK worth $36,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,957 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% during the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $114.00 to $103.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of ONEOK from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $89.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONEOK

ONEOK Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $84.81 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $95.30. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $86.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.54. The firm has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.870 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc NYSE: OKE is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK's asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

Further Reading

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