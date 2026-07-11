ONEOK, Inc. $OKE Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE - Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,375,659 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 69,916 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of ONEOK worth $124,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,957 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 130,347 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $10,640,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OKE. Scotiabank cut shares of ONEOK from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ONEOK from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of ONEOK from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on ONEOK from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on ONEOK from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $91.75.

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ONEOK Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.90. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,420,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.73. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $88.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.63. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $96.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.07). ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.03%.The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.530-5.530 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. ONEOK's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.29%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc NYSE: OKE is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK's asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

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