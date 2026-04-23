ONEOK, Inc. $OKE Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE - Free Report) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,738 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 96,826 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank's holdings in ONEOK were worth $18,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter worth $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at $29,000. SRH Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ONEOK from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on ONEOK from $114.00 to $103.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "hold" rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on ONEOK from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $89.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OKE

ONEOK Stock Up 1.7%

OKE opened at $86.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.84. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $95.30. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $86.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.60.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 10.09%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.870 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc NYSE: OKE is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK's asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

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