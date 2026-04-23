Free Trial
→ SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

ONEOK, Inc. $OKE Stock Position Cut by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
ONEOK logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Davidson Capital cut its ONEOK stake by 32.3% in Q4, selling 12,326 shares and finishing the quarter with 25,820 shares valued at about $1.90 million.
  • ONEOK beat Q4 expectations with $1.55 EPS (vs. $1.50 est.) and $9.07B revenue, and set FY2026 guidance of 5.040–5.870 EPS (analysts expect ~5.64 EPS).
  • Analysts are mixed but leaning positive — the consensus rating is a "Moderate Buy" with a consensus price target of $89.69, while recent targets range up to $113.00.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of ONEOK.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE - Free Report) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,820 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 12,326 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 0.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,957 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 1.4% during the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company's stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE opened at $86.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.84. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $95.30.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 10.09%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.870 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on ONEOK from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ONEOK from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Mizuho set a $89.00 target price on ONEOK in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $89.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on OKE

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc NYSE: OKE is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK's asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ONEOK (NYSE:OKE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in ONEOK Right Now?

Before you consider ONEOK, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ONEOK wasn't on the list.

While ONEOK currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks Cover
Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven best retirement stocks and why they should be in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
tc pixel
I was right about SpaceX
I was right about SpaceX
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
tc pixel
He just named his next 100-bagger
He just named his next 100-bagger
From Porter & Company (Ad)
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026

Recent Videos

It‘s Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
It's Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines