onsemi $ON Shares Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 52.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,614 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in onsemi were worth $5,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ON. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in onsemi by 2.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in onsemi by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Evexia Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 1.1% during the first quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in onsemi by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of onsemi by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company's stock.

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onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of ON opened at $91.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.29. onsemi has a one year low of $44.56 and a one year high of $134.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.70, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.01.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that onsemi will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ON. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on onsemi from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of onsemi from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of onsemi from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of onsemi in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $101.19.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ON

Insider Activity at onsemi

In other onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $2,790,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 301,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,011,042. This represents a 9.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

Key onsemi News

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

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