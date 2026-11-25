Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 117.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,500,700 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 810,614 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.39% of onsemi worth $115,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 570.3% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 304,377 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,776,000 after buying an additional 258,968 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 88,134 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,775,000 after buying an additional 15,155 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,637,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $635,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of onsemi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $680,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting onsemi

Investors following ON have been watching these headlines:

Negative Sentiment: Investors are concerned that softer automotive demand could slow recovery in onsemi’s important auto and industrial markets. Broader semiconductor-sector selling also contributed to pressure on the stock. onsemi shares pressured by auto demand and sector weakness

Investors are concerned that softer automotive demand could slow recovery in onsemi’s important auto and industrial markets. Broader semiconductor-sector selling also contributed to pressure on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald lowered its price target to $80 from $90 and maintained a neutral rating, citing auto-market concerns. The target cut may have reinforced caution, even though it remains above the reference share price. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst action

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered its price target to $80 from $90 and maintained a neutral rating, citing auto-market concerns. The target cut may have reinforced caution, even though it remains above the reference share price. Negative Sentiment: A report described a broad selloff in onsemi and other chip stocks, consistent with sector-wide weakness rather than a clearly identified new company announcement. Semiconductor shares selloff report

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 15,578 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,246,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 158,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,654,160. The trade was a 8.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

onsemi Price Performance

Shares of ON stock opened at $61.49 on Wednesday. onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $134.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $73.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.51.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that onsemi will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on shares of onsemi from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of onsemi from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of onsemi in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of onsemi from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on onsemi from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $94.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on ON

onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

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