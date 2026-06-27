OP Asset Management Ltd Buys New Position in Realty Income Corporation $O

OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 91,443 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $5,594,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 23,266 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on O. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Realty Income from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Realty Income from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $66.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on O

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In related news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $461,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 67,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,151.22. This represents a 9.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE:O opened at $63.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Realty Income Corporation has a 12-month low of $55.86 and a 12-month high of $67.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 18.94%.The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.271 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from Realty Income's previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Realty Income's payout ratio is presently 266.39%.

Key Headlines Impacting Realty Income

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About Realty Income

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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