OP Asset Management Ltd Buys New Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,943 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $5,243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,189 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $10,094,000 after buying an additional 20,362 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 80,686 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $23,332,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,620,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 437.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 775,652 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $98,578,000 after purchasing an additional 631,315 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Dell Technologies Trading Down 3.5%

NYSE:DELL opened at $394.93 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $311.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.45. The company has a market cap of $255.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $469.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. Dell Technologies's revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $167.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $490.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $80,560,898.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 36,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,789,455.41. This trade represents a 82.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 116,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.48, for a total transaction of $21,167,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,687,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,919,306.72. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,885,274 shares of company stock worth $1,396,987,916. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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