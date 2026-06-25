OP Asset Management Ltd Invests $14.19 Million in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 143,220 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $14,186,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Thoma Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Thoma Capital Management LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 669.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,391,623 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $137,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,651 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $608,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,622 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $275.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $240.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.29. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $211.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.08. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $329.88.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $118.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $260.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Erste Group Bank started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $233.68.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MRVL

Key Stories Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America and KeyBanc both raised their price targets on Marvell, reflecting confidence in the company’s AI networking and data-center growth opportunity. Benzinga report

Bank of America and KeyBanc both raised their price targets on Marvell, reflecting confidence in the company’s AI networking and data-center growth opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Coverage continues to emphasize Marvell’s role in AI infrastructure, especially its networking and bandwidth solutions, which supports the stock’s recent rally. Insider Monkey article

Coverage continues to emphasize Marvell’s role in AI infrastructure, especially its networking and bandwidth solutions, which supports the stock’s recent rally. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles note that Marvell’s huge run-up in 2026 means the stock may already be pricing in much of the AI optimism, which could limit near-term upside if growth expectations cool. Yahoo Finance article

Several articles note that Marvell’s huge run-up in 2026 means the stock may already be pricing in much of the AI optimism, which could limit near-term upside if growth expectations cool. Negative Sentiment: CFO Daniel Durn sold 2,250 shares, a small insider sale that may slightly temper sentiment even though it does not change the broader bullish thesis. SEC filing

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 2,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.13, for a total transaction of $667,359.03. Following the transaction, the insider owned 55,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,610,688.90. This represents a 3.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 2,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total value of $632,272.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,902 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,939,531.02. This trade represents a 24.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 185,127 shares of company stock valued at $25,874,325. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Further Reading

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