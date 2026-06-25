OP Asset Management Ltd Invests $74.94 Million in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 368,387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $74,941,000. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 0.8% of OP Asset Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,522,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $33,949,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,109 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,919,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $16,044,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,835 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,584,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $8,015,897,000 after purchasing an additional 287,525 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,929,312,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,325,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,352,864,000 after purchasing an additional 55,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $10,962,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,236,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $432,612,950. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 378,032 shares of company stock valued at $161,876,596 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $455.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $515.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $440.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $518.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $434.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.50 and a 12-month high of $562.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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