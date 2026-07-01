OP Asset Management Ltd Makes New $740.97 Million Investment in Apple Inc. $AAPL

OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,919,605 shares of the iPhone maker's stock, valued at approximately $740,967,000. Apple makes up approximately 7.5% of OP Asset Management Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 9,898 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Orion Investment Co grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Investment Co now owns 14,354 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $289.36 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.50 and a 52-week high of $317.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm's fifty day moving average is $293.26 and its 200 day moving average is $273.27. The company has a market cap of $4.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The business had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The business's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Apple's payout ratio is 13.06%.

Apple News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays reiterated an "underweight" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $314.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total transaction of $16,511,984.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at $833,980,668.14. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $369,460.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,226,770. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,875 shares of company stock worth $24,998,541. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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