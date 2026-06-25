OP Asset Management Ltd Purchases New Stake in AT&T Inc. $T

OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 727,119 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $21,079,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 25.8% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 287,444 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,333,000 after buying an additional 59,029 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 62.1% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 89,226 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 34,186 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in AT&T by 9.8% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 284,422 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $8,245,000 after buying an additional 25,292 shares during the period. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 11.0% in the first quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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AT&T News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on T. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AT&T from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Arete Research raised AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on T

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $22.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.68. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.21.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. AT&T's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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