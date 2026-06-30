OP Asset Management Ltd Takes $1.39 Million Position in BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,594 shares of the auto parts company's stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,961,482 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $538,996,000 after purchasing an additional 178,853 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,222,352 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $415,559,000 after buying an additional 1,703,576 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,633,760 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $255,578,000 after buying an additional 380,942 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,446,541 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $290,481,000 after acquiring an additional 402,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,297,717 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $193,695,000 after acquiring an additional 423,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $316,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,482.60. The trade was a 12.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total value of $221,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 57,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,663,403.80. This trade represents a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,115. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $65.94 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $65.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.56. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. Analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. BorgWarner's payout ratio is 40.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $81.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of BorgWarner to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $74.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on BorgWarner

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

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