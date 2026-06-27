OP Asset Management Ltd Takes $4.05 Million Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,298 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $4,055,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,206,311 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,527,249,000 after purchasing an additional 114,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,130 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,943,844,000 after purchasing an additional 202,705 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,924,501 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,133,397,000 after purchasing an additional 17,855 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,921,840 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,136,801,000 after buying an additional 276,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,104,985 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $818,986,000 after buying an additional 24,719 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,437 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,774,800. This represents a 21.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 4,024 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.97, for a total value of $1,818,727.28. Following the sale, the vice president owned 134 shares of the company's stock, valued at $60,563.98. The trade was a 96.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 12,308 shares of company stock valued at $5,339,812 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $476.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $445.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.11. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.44 and a 52 week high of $486.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.57.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.42. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-13.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Rockwell Automation's payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $470.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Evercore lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $440.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho set a $445.00 target price on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $380.00 target price (down from $490.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $457.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROK

Rockwell Automation News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Rockwell Automation this week:

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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