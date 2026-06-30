OP Asset Management Ltd Takes $918,000 Position in Sezzle Inc. $SEZL

OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,498 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEZL. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Sezzle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Sezzle by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 490 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEZL. Oppenheimer lowered Sezzle from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Sezzle from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Northland Securities set a $170.00 target price on Sezzle in a research note on Thursday. Freedom Capital raised shares of Sezzle to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sezzle from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sezzle

Insider Activity at Sezzle

In related news, Director Paul Paradis sold 26,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $4,259,640.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 416,195 shares in the company, valued at $67,153,063.25. This trade represents a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Lee Dickson Brading sold 5,574 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.55, for a total transaction of $945,071.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 306,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $52,040,151.05. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,352 shares of company stock valued at $14,369,086. Corporate insiders own 49.49% of the company's stock.

Sezzle Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:SEZL opened at $170.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 6.96. Sezzle Inc. has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $186.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.55.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. Sezzle had a return on equity of 87.46% and a net margin of 30.83%.The firm had revenue of $135.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $127.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sezzle's revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sezzle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sezzle Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc is a financial technology company specializing in buy now, pay later (BNPL) services that enable consumers to split purchases into interest-free installment payments. By integrating its platform with e-commerce merchants, Sezzle provides shoppers with flexible payment options at checkout while merchants benefit from increased conversion rates and average order values. The company's technology is designed to offer a seamless user experience, with instant approval decisions and no hidden fees, positions it as a consumer-friendly alternative to traditional credit products.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sezzle completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the ticker SEZL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEZL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL - Free Report).

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