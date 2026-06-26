OP Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,499 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $6,217,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 347.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 970.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 56.9% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DLR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $216.52.

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Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of DLR stock opened at $192.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.32. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.23 and a twelve month high of $208.14. The company has a market capitalization of $67.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Digital Realty Trust's payout ratio is presently 128.76%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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