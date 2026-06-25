OP Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 269,403 shares of the information technology services provider's stock, valued at approximately $28,166,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 540.0% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $799,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 29,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,977.60. This trade represents a 23.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $130,845.00. Following the sale, the director owned 44,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,919,243.90. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,071 shares of company stock worth $2,529,956. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $93.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $96.64 billion, a PE ratio of 55.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.24 and a 12 month high of $211.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.96.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. ServiceNow's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on NOW shares. Wolfe Research set a $125.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Capital One Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $85.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $142.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

See Also

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