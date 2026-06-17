Opal Capital LLC Buys Shares of 8,740 Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Opal Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,740 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,819,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 29,896 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $9,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 221,391 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $53,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 275,943 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $86,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 60,739 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $19,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steginsky Capital LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steginsky Capital LLC now owns 680,588 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $165,757,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $470.00 price target (up from $420.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC set a $400.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Freedom Capital cut Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $376.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GOOG

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,077,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 617 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total value of $178,701.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,923,235.59. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,466 shares of company stock valued at $6,957,543. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $371.10 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.33 and a 12 month high of $404.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $360.69 and a 200-day moving average of $330.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The company had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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