Opal Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Opal Capital LLC trimmed its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 96.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,704 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 45,778 shares during the period. Opal Capital LLC's holdings in NRG Energy were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NRG. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 571,628 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $91,026,000 after acquiring an additional 276,157 shares in the last quarter. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP now owns 90,000 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $14,332,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in NRG Energy by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 568,464 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $90,522,000 after purchasing an additional 259,113 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 523,205 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $83,315,000 after purchasing an additional 51,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 1,799.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 134,520 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $21,421,000 after purchasing an additional 127,438 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $123.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.28. The stock has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.11 and a 12 month high of $189.96.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 70.67% and a net margin of 0.74%.The business had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. NRG Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 223.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Williams Trading set a $184.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings raised NRG Energy from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays raised their target price on NRG Energy from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on NRG Energy from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $210.00 price target on NRG Energy in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $201.79.

Read Our Latest Report on NRG Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NRG Energy news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total transaction of $2,550,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 45,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,752,554.72. This trade represents a 30.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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