Opal Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Opal Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 254.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,431 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 44,122 shares during the quarter. Opal Capital LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $5,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 912.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $36,567,805,000 after buying an additional 351,493,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Netflix by 927.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,780,995 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $16,574,986,000 after acquiring an additional 159,578,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 892.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $9,305,336,000 after acquiring an additional 89,558,684 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Netflix by 859.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $8,376,656,000 after acquiring an additional 80,025,890 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 903.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,349,973 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $8,002,414,000 after acquiring an additional 76,840,318 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Netflix from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Guggenheim set a $75.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup cut Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "positive" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $103.48.

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Netflix Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $72.39 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $77.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.08 and a 1-year high of $126.71. The company has a market cap of $301.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.58 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 28.22%.The firm's revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total value of $2,789,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 79,690 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,568.80. This trade represents a 31.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 407,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $37,955,131.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,932.20. This represents a 99.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 899,839 shares of company stock valued at $80,141,661. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Canada’s government appears poised to scrap an entertainment levy affecting companies including Netflix, potentially removing a regulatory cost and easing tensions with U.S. officials and Hollywood studios. Netflix Tax Will Soon Be Scrapped, Canada Hints in Court Filing

Canada’s government appears poised to scrap an entertainment levy affecting companies including Netflix, potentially removing a regulatory cost and easing tensions with U.S. officials and Hollywood studios. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts and commentators view the roughly 25% decline from recent levels—and more than 40% drop from the highs—as excessive, arguing that Netflix is now valued more attractively relative to its history. They cite strong profitability, share buybacks, advertising growth and potential AI-related advantages as reasons the stock could recover. Netflix Is Betting Billions That AI Will Strengthen Its Business

Several analysts and commentators view the roughly 25% decline from recent levels—and more than 40% drop from the highs—as excessive, arguing that Netflix is now valued more attractively relative to its history. They cite strong profitability, share buybacks, advertising growth and potential AI-related advantages as reasons the stock could recover. Positive Sentiment: Options activity and investor commentary indicate that bullish traders are still positioning for a rebound after the earnings-driven decline, suggesting the selloff has attracted dip buyers. Call Traders Aren't Giving Up on Netflix Stock

Options activity and investor commentary indicate that bullish traders are still positioning for a rebound after the earnings-driven decline, suggesting the selloff has attracted dip buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Former LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault said he regrets selling his early Netflix investment too soon. The comments reinforce Netflix’s long-term wealth-creation history but are unlikely to affect near-term fundamentals. Bernard Arnault Regrets Selling His Early Netflix Stake

Former LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault said he regrets selling his early Netflix investment too soon. The comments reinforce Netflix’s long-term wealth-creation history but are unlikely to affect near-term fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: The primary overhang remains disappointing third-quarter guidance, which overshadowed an otherwise solid second-quarter report and contributed to the sharp post-earnings selloff. Analysts also caution that Netflix has fewer obvious avenues to accelerate earnings growth.

The primary overhang remains disappointing third-quarter guidance, which overshadowed an otherwise solid second-quarter report and contributed to the sharp post-earnings selloff. Analysts also caution that Netflix has fewer obvious avenues to accelerate earnings growth. Negative Sentiment: Altimetry argues Netflix may still not be cheap because its valuation assumes sustained high profitability and continued growth despite intensifying competition from Disney, Paramount Skydance, YouTube, short-form video and AI-generated content. 3 Stocks Standing Out and 2 Losing Momentum

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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