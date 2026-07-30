Opal Capital LLC Sells 28,130 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Opal Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 93.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,130 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 28,130 shares during the period. Opal Capital LLC's holdings in Walmart were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the retailer's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sankala Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on WMT. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on Walmart from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $138.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WMT

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP David W. Guggina sold 11,978 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,435,203.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,067 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,985,527.94. The trade was a 8.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 11,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $1,308,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 120,203 shares in the company, valued at $14,300,550.91. This represents a 8.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 67,729 shares of company stock worth $8,124,931 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $114.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company's 50-day moving average is $115.56 and its 200-day moving average is $122.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.60. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.42 and a 1 year high of $135.15.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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