Opal Capital LLC Takes Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Opal Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,028 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,760,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in Oracle by 1.0% during the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 4,988 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in Oracle by 76.9% during the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.5% during the third quarter. Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Verum Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Oracle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Oracle from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Oracle from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $268.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock opened at $188.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.61. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $134.57 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.43% and a net margin of 25.37%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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