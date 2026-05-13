Opinicus Capital Inc. Buys 2,959 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Opinicus Capital Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 78.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,750 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for 1.4% of Opinicus Capital Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Opinicus Capital Inc.'s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 905 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $219.66 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $219.22 and a 52-week high of $324.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business's 50 day moving average price is $242.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.56. The firm has a market cap of $206.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The company had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. International Business Machines's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. International Business Machines's payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other news, Director Michael Miebach bought 434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $101,265.22. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Business Machines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Dbs Bank raised International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $294.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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