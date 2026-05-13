Opinicus Capital Inc. Invests $205,000 in Intel Corporation $INTC

Opinicus Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,545 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 259,020 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $9,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in Intel by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 28,078 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Intel by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,943 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares during the last quarter. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC increased its position in Intel by 411.2% during the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 163,114 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 131,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $120.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.30. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $132.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.19 billion, a PE ratio of -194.53 and a beta of 2.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Wedbush reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore set a $95.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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