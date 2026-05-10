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Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Written by MarketBeat
May 10, 2026
Sandisk logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. opened a new position in Sandisk during the fourth quarter, buying 1,815 shares valued at about $431,000.
  • Sandisk posted a blockbuster quarter, with EPS of $23.41 beating estimates and revenue up 251% year over year to $5.95 billion. The company also raised its Q4 2026 guidance to 30-33 EPS.
  • Sentiment around the stock remains bullish, with multiple analysts lifting price targets, including Barclays to $1,200, Goldman Sachs to $1,200, and Cantor Fitzgerald reportedly up to $1,800.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Sandisk.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,815 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the fourth quarter worth about $2,747,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sandisk by 345.1% in the fourth quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 431,700 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $102,477,000 after buying an additional 334,700 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Insider Transactions at Sandisk

In related news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total transaction of $2,196,355.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,939.71. The trade was a 26.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sandisk Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNDK opened at $1,562.34 on Friday. Sandisk Corporation has a twelve month low of $35.79 and a twelve month high of $1,564.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.37 billion, a PE ratio of 54.30 and a beta of 4.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $797.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $500.60.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Sandisk's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sandisk Corporation will post 63.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Sandisk from $750.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Melius Research started coverage on Sandisk in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Sandisk from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,065.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNDK

More Sandisk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

About Sandisk

(Free Report)

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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