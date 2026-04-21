Optas LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 152.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,476 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 7,528 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC's holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Citigroup alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Novem Group acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. DSG Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 95,448 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 55 North Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $593,000. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 3,858 shares of the company's stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company's stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

C opened at $132.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.95 and a 12 month high of $133.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.57. The stock has a market cap of $227.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $24.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $4,796,088.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,810.15. This represents a 48.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on C. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citigroup from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Citigroup from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $135.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on C

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Citigroup, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Citigroup wasn't on the list.

While Citigroup currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here