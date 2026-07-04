Optas LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Optas LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,356 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 0.5% of Optas LLC's holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Optas LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $393.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 360.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $288.77 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $407.39 and a 200-day moving average of $411.79.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock worth $12,383,640. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Glj Research reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, President Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $403.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here