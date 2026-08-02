Optiver Holding B.V. Acquires 41,127 Shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares $GGLL

Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL - Free Report) by 222.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,633 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 41,127 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. owned approximately 0.68% of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares worth $4,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGLL. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $15,133,000. Oriental Harbor Investment Master Fund grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Oriental Harbor Investment Master Fund now owns 328,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,834,000 after acquiring an additional 177,587 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 584,382 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,615,000 after acquiring an additional 20,761 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $936,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $498,000.

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Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

GGLL opened at $110.18 on Friday. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $153.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 2.24. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $115.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.00.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5806 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

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