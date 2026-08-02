Go Pro
→ Did you forget to grab this? (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Optiver Holding B.V. Buys 16,695 Shares of Ferguson plc $FERG

Written by MarketBeat
August 2, 2026
Ferguson logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Optiver Holding B.V. increased its Ferguson stake by 1,332.4% in the first quarter, purchasing 16,695 additional shares and bringing its holdings to 17,948 shares valued at approximately $4.19 million.
  • Institutional investors own 81.98% of Ferguson, with major holders including Vanguard, Wellington Management, Janus Henderson, State Street and Franklin Resources.
  • Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus with an average price target of $277.21, while Ferguson recently reported adjusted earnings of $2.28 per share and authorized a $2 billion share repurchase program.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG - Free Report) by 1,332.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,948 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,695 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V.'s holdings in Ferguson were worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FERG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ferguson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,418,334 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,323,104,000 after buying an additional 102,850 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,366,465 shares of the company's stock worth $2,085,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631,554 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 2.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,107,108 shares of the company's stock worth $1,424,075,000 after acquiring an additional 125,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,516,764 shares of the company's stock worth $1,005,567,000 after acquiring an additional 79,296 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,393,603 shares of the company's stock valued at $977,959,000 after purchasing an additional 25,785 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on FERG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ferguson from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Ferguson from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Ferguson from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ferguson from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $277.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ferguson

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FERG opened at $234.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.52. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $207.64 and a fifty-two week high of $271.64.

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter. Ferguson had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 6.98%.The business's revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson NYSE: FERG is a multinational distributor specializing in plumbing and heating products and related building supplies, serving professional contractors, builders and industrial customers. The company supplies a broad range of products used in residential, commercial and infrastructure projects, including pipes and fittings, valves and controls, HVAC equipment, waterworks materials, plumbing fixtures, pumps and accessories, as well as complementary electrical and specialty product lines.

Ferguson operates a network of branches and distribution centers that provide inventory, logistics and value-added services to trade customers.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ferguson (NYSE:FERG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Ferguson Right Now?

Before you consider Ferguson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ferguson wasn't on the list.

While Ferguson currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom Cover
10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom

The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.

Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Did you forget to grab this?
Did you forget to grab this?
From Profits Run (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines