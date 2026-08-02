Optiver Holding B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Ferrovial SE $FER

Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER - Free Report) by 349.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,216 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 50,710 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V.'s holdings in Ferrovial were worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Ferrovial by 1,089.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Ferrovial by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Ferrovial by 136.8% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrovial by 240.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 973 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Ferrovial during the third quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.28% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on FER shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Ferrovial from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded Ferrovial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.30 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Ferrovial to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $70.47.

View Our Latest Report on FER

Ferrovial Trading Down 0.0%

Ferrovial stock opened at $65.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.79. Ferrovial SE has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $74.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Ferrovial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.5578 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th.

Ferrovial Company Profile

Ferrovial, SA is a Spanish multinational infrastructure company headquartered in Madrid that develops, constructs, operates and maintains transport and urban infrastructure. Its core activities include the design and construction of large civil engineering projects, the development and operation of transport concessions such as toll roads and airports, and the provision of urban and industrial services and maintenance. The company typically operates through long-term concession and public-private partnership models, combining construction expertise with asset management and operations.

Within its operating model, Ferrovial's business spans construction contracting, concession management and services.

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