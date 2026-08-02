Optiver Holding B.V. Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH - Free Report) by 416.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,263 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 135,691 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V.'s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNH. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 1,734.2% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Francesco Vincenzo Mari Tutino sold 48,385 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $490,140.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 71,926 shares of the company's stock, valued at $728,610.38. This trade represents a 40.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNH. Evercore set a $12.25 target price on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CNH Industrial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $16.00 price objective on CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $12.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CNH

CNH Industrial Price Performance

CNH opened at $10.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.95. CNH Industrial N.V. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 12.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. CNH Industrial's revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company's product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

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