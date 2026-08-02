Optiver Holding B.V. Has $19.23 Million Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. $JD

Optiver Holding B.V. lessened its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD - Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664,230 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 664,648 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. owned about 0.05% of JD.com worth $19,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,334,816 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $128,181,000 after buying an additional 2,521,045 shares during the period. SIH Partners LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 4,991,448 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $143,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,212 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1,172.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,234,636 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $35,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,592 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,384,810 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $39,744,000 after acquiring an additional 918,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L1 Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,959,000. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on JD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Daiwa Securities Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded JD.com from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on JD.com from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on JD.com from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $36.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JD

JD.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ JD opened at $33.01 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.89. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The information services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. JD.com had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 1.04%.The company had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com is a major Chinese e-commerce company that operates a comprehensive online retail platform selling a wide range of consumer goods, including electronics, appliances, apparel, groceries and everyday household items. The company combines direct retailing—purchasing inventory and selling products itself—with a marketplace for third-party merchants, offering consumers both self-operated and third-party choices. In addition to its core retail business, JD.com has expanded into adjacent services such as digital marketplaces for cross-border commerce, online pharmacy and healthcare services, and enterprise-facing cloud and technology solutions.

A distinctive feature of JD.com's business model is its integrated logistics and fulfillment network.

Further Reading

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