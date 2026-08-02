Optiver Holding B.V. Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ $TQQQ

Optiver Holding B.V. reduced its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ - Free Report) by 71.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,284 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 132,817 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V.'s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TQQQ. Independent Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $12,430,000. Q3 Asset Management increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 353.5% in the 4th quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 234,413 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $12,358,000 after acquiring an additional 182,719 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,862 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 32,931 shares during the period. BXM Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 603.2% in the 4th quarter. BXM Wealth LLC now owns 117,213 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 100,544 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 65,009 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 28,415 shares during the last quarter.

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ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $64.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 3.69. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $75.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.65. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $37.32 and a fifty-two week high of $88.09.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments. ProShare Advisors LLC (ProShare Advisors) provides the investment advisory and management services for the Fund.

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