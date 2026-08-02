Optiver Holding B.V. Invests $2.41 Million in Oklo Inc. $OKLO

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 48,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,414,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Oklo by 454.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,658 shares of the company's stock worth $119,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,946 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oklo during the fourth quarter valued at $73,786,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oklo by 4,974.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 582,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 570,532 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Oklo by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,956,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $283,902,000 after purchasing an additional 481,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oklo by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. now owns 842,172 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,434,000 after purchasing an additional 442,172 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Oklo

In other news, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 10,548 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $612,205.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 36,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,099,597. The trade was a 22.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 73,081 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total transaction of $5,000,202.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 397,642 shares in the company, valued at $27,206,665.64. The trade was a 15.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 483,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,855,608 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OKLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oklo in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Oklo from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Oklo from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oklo presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $88.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Oklo

Oklo Stock Down 5.2%

Shares of OKLO stock opened at $38.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.42. Oklo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.61 and a fifty-two week high of $193.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oklo Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oklo

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

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