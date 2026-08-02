Optiver Holding B.V. Makes New $6.18 Million Investment in Relx Plc $RELX

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 186,471 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $6,182,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Relx during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Relx by 2,574.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Relx by 2,468.4% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Relx by 3,040.0% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the technology company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Relx by 1,823.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RELX shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Relx from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Relx from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Relx in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Relx from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Research Report on RELX

Relx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $35.46 on Friday. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $27.57 and a 52-week high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.03.

Relx Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2785 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 163.0%.

About Relx

RELX plc is a global provider of information, analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The company supplies content, data and analytical services that support decision-making across scientific, technical and medical research, legal and regulatory practice, and risk and business analytics. RELX's offerings are largely delivered via digital platforms and subscription services designed for institutions, corporations and professionals who require specialized, high-value information and workflow solutions.

RELX operates through distinct business lines that include Elsevier, which provides scientific, technical and medical journals, books and online platforms such as research and discovery tools; Legal and Professional services, which deliver legal, regulatory and compliance content and workflow solutions; Risk & Business Analytics, which offers data, analytics and decision tools for insurance, banking, corporate and government risk assessment; and Exhibitions, which organizes industry trade shows and events.

Further Reading

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