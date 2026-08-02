Optiver Holding B.V. Raises Holdings in Crh Plc $CRH

Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH - Free Report) by 114.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,530 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 25,851 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V.'s holdings in CRH were worth $5,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRH. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in CRH by 1,835.3% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 329 shares of the construction company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in CRH by 51.2% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the construction company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company's stock.

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CRH Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of CRH opened at $95.03 on Friday. Crh Plc has a 12-month low of $93.58 and a 12-month high of $131.55. The firm has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $105.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.36.

CRH (NYSE:CRH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. CRH had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 15.76%. CRH's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crh Plc will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. CRH's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CRH from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens cut their price target on CRH from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CRH from $149.00 to $165.60 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $139.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRH

More CRH News

Here are the key news stories impacting CRH this week:

Positive Sentiment: CRH reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $10.8 billion, up 6% year over year and ahead of the $10.68 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted earnings of $2.21 per share also exceeded expectations of $2.02, while net income increased 13% to $1.5 billion. Growth was supported by pricing, underlying demand, acquisitions and infrastructure activity. CRH Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

CRH reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $10.8 billion, up 6% year over year and ahead of the $10.68 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted earnings of $2.21 per share also exceeded expectations of $2.02, while net income increased 13% to $1.5 billion. Growth was supported by pricing, underlying demand, acquisitions and infrastructure activity. Positive Sentiment: Management outlined a 2026 adjusted EBITDA target of $8.1 billion to $8.5 billion and continues to advance its planned Arcosa transaction, which carries a targeted $175 million in synergies. The outlook reflects continued pricing momentum and demand for infrastructure-related products. CRH EBITDA Outlook and Arcosa Deal

Management outlined a 2026 adjusted EBITDA target of $8.1 billion to $8.5 billion and continues to advance its planned Arcosa transaction, which carries a targeted $175 million in synergies. The outlook reflects continued pricing momentum and demand for infrastructure-related products. Positive Sentiment: CRH declared a quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share, payable September 16 to shareholders of record August 14. The annualized payout implies a yield of about 1.6%, adding to shareholder returns.

CRH declared a quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share, payable September 16 to shareholders of record August 14. The annualized payout implies a yield of about 1.6%, adding to shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Truist lowered its price target from $140 to $130 but maintained a “buy” rating, still implying substantial upside based on the reported reference price. The target reduction may reflect a more cautious near-term valuation view rather than a change in the firm’s overall stance. Truist Price Target Update

Truist lowered its price target from $140 to $130 but maintained a “buy” rating, still implying substantial upside based on the reported reference price. The target reduction may reflect a more cautious near-term valuation view rather than a change in the firm’s overall stance. Negative Sentiment: CRH’s 2026 EPS guidance of $5.60 to $6.05 has a midpoint of $5.83, below the approximately $5.95 analyst consensus. Subdued residential construction activity in some markets also remains a headwind, potentially offsetting strength in infrastructure and commercial demand.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH's core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

Further Reading

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