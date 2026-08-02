Optiver Holding B.V. Sells 128,905 Shares of Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR $SUZ

Optiver Holding B.V. decreased its holdings in Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SUZ - Free Report) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,031 shares of the company's stock after selling 128,905 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V.'s holdings in Suzano were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Suzano by 4,452.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,353,089 shares of the company's stock worth $68,678,000 after buying an additional 7,191,583 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its position in Suzano by 565.2% in the first quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 2,589,234 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Suzano by 323.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,879,587 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,994 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Suzano by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,474,671 shares of the company's stock worth $41,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Suzano by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,667,599 shares of the company's stock worth $54,086,000 after acquiring an additional 843,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.55% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SUZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Suzano from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Suzano from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Suzano from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $12.20.

View Our Latest Report on SUZ

Suzano Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of SUZ stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $11.53.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano SA is a Brazil-based pulp and paper company recognized as one of the world's leading producers of eucalyptus pulp. The company develops and supplies a wide range of fiber-based products that serve global demand in printing and writing papers, tissue paper, packaging, and specialty paper markets. With an extensive network of industrial units and logistics operations, Suzano manages every stage of production from forest plantations to final delivery, emphasizing integrated operations and quality control.

At the core of Suzano's business is its sustainable forestry model, which covers more than one million hectares of managed eucalyptus plantations across Brazil.

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