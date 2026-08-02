Go Pro
→ Did you forget to grab this? (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Optiver Holding B.V. Sells 128,905 Shares of Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR $SUZ

Written by MarketBeat
August 2, 2026
Suzano logo with Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Optiver Holding B.V. cut its Suzano stake by 35.6% in the first quarter, selling 128,905 shares and retaining 233,031 shares valued at approximately $2.33 million.
  • Several major institutions increased their positions, including Deutsche Bank, Dynamo Internacional, JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, and State Street. Institutional investors collectively own 2.55% of Suzano.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive overall, with Suzano holding a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating and an average price target of $12.20, versus a recent share price of $8.54.
  • Five stocks we like better than Suzano.

Optiver Holding B.V. decreased its holdings in Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SUZ - Free Report) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,031 shares of the company's stock after selling 128,905 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V.'s holdings in Suzano were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Suzano by 4,452.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,353,089 shares of the company's stock worth $68,678,000 after buying an additional 7,191,583 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its position in Suzano by 565.2% in the first quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 2,589,234 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Suzano by 323.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,879,587 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,994 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Suzano by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,474,671 shares of the company's stock worth $41,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Suzano by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,667,599 shares of the company's stock worth $54,086,000 after acquiring an additional 843,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.55% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SUZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Suzano from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Suzano from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Suzano from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $12.20.

View Our Latest Report on SUZ

Suzano Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of SUZ stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $11.53.

Suzano Company Profile

(Free Report)

Suzano SA is a Brazil-based pulp and paper company recognized as one of the world's leading producers of eucalyptus pulp. The company develops and supplies a wide range of fiber-based products that serve global demand in printing and writing papers, tissue paper, packaging, and specialty paper markets. With an extensive network of industrial units and logistics operations, Suzano manages every stage of production from forest plantations to final delivery, emphasizing integrated operations and quality control.

At the core of Suzano's business is its sustainable forestry model, which covers more than one million hectares of managed eucalyptus plantations across Brazil.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Suzano (NYSE:SUZ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Suzano Right Now?

Before you consider Suzano, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Suzano wasn't on the list.

While Suzano currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Trump’s $250 Bill – See Immediately
Trump’s $250 Bill – See Immediately
From Stansberry Research (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
White House Insider: “President Trump is Getting Backstabbed!”
White House Insider: “President Trump is Getting Backstabbed!”
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines