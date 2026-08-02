Optiver Holding B.V. Sells 172,428 Shares of Pearson, PLC $PSO

Optiver Holding B.V. reduced its position in shares of Pearson, PLC (NYSE:PSO - Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614,926 shares of the company's stock after selling 172,428 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. owned about 0.10% of Pearson worth $8,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,971,424 shares of the company's stock worth $55,759,000 after buying an additional 1,015,739 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,250,970 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,604,000 after acquiring an additional 266,782 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 72.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,645,461 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,605,000 after acquiring an additional 691,339 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Pearson by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,325 shares of the company's stock worth $15,757,000 after acquiring an additional 272,995 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pearson in the first quarter worth about $11,546,000. 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pearson from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Pearson from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSO

Pearson Stock Down 2.7%

PSO stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. Pearson, PLC has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.33.

About Pearson

Pearson plc is a global education company headquartered in London, England, with significant operations in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Tracing its roots back to 1844, Pearson evolved from its early beginnings into one of the world's leading providers of educational content, digital learning tools, and assessment services. The company's American subsidiary trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PSO.

Pearson's core business encompasses a broad portfolio of products and services for learners, educators, and institutions.

Further Reading

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