Oracle Corporation $ORCL Holdings Lowered by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,033,917 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 100,898 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Oracle worth $591,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $34,070,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841,584 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Oracle by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,310,827 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $6,555,961,000 after acquiring an additional 266,588 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,938,457 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $3,357,572,000 after purchasing an additional 98,693 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,696,752 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $3,289,595,000 after acquiring an additional 381,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Oracle by 16.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,303,992 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $2,897,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,826 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Oracle from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $261.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $181.36 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $164.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.55. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $134.57 and a one year high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Oracle's payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle’s defense AI business is expanding, including new U.S. Department of Defense work and an $88 million Air Force cloud modernization contract through 2028, which adds to the company’s growing backlog in secure AI and cloud infrastructure. Oracle’s Expanding Defense AI Role And What It Could Mean For Investors

Oracle’s defense AI business is expanding, including new U.S. Department of Defense work and an $88 million Air Force cloud modernization contract through 2028, which adds to the company’s growing backlog in secure AI and cloud infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to view Oracle as a potential AI infrastructure beneficiary, with some noting meaningful upside as hyperscalers and enterprise customers keep investing in AI and quantum-related infrastructure. 2 Quantum Hyperscaler Stocks With 30% Price Target to Watch in May

Analysts continue to view Oracle as a potential AI infrastructure beneficiary, with some noting meaningful upside as hyperscalers and enterprise customers keep investing in AI and quantum-related infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: A new market report highlights strong long-term demand for behavioral and mental health software, a healthcare IT category that can support Oracle’s broader cloud and enterprise software ecosystem. Global Behavioral and Mental Health Software Market Size/Share Worth USD 11.9 Billion by 2035

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

See Also

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