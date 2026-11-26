Jump Financial LLC trimmed its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,262 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 262,543 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $20,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 20.8% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 4.3% in the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 39.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 70,630 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $9,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 359,104 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $46,606,000 after buying an additional 12,636 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 price target (down from $320.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Melius Research set a $170.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $249.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Oracle Trading Down 5.1%

ORCL opened at $103.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.79. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $130.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $99.34 and a 12 month high of $250.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.13 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 26.36%. The business's revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.100-8.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Key Oracle News

Here's some of the latest news about ORCL:

Neutral Sentiment: Oracle and other technology stocks rebounded from early losses late Wednesday, providing some relief after the selloff, though it did not erase the day’s broader pressure. Oracle, CoreWeave and other tech stocks bounce back after selloff

Oracle and other technology stocks rebounded from early losses late Wednesday, providing some relief after the selloff, though it did not erase the day’s broader pressure. Negative Sentiment: Oracle’s five-year credit-default-swap spread reportedly reached a record 356 basis points, signaling that investors see rising risk in the company’s ability to meet debt obligations. Reports also highlighted high borrowing costs and concerns over cash burn from its data-center buildout. Oracle stock and credit swaps

Oracle’s five-year credit-default-swap spread reportedly reached a record 356 basis points, signaling that investors see rising risk in the company’s ability to meet debt obligations. Reports also highlighted high borrowing costs and concerns over cash burn from its data-center buildout. Negative Sentiment: The AI-cloud selloff is hitting companies that rely heavily on borrowing to expand. Investors are also wary of Oracle’s exposure to OpenAI and whether major customers will meet their commitments, adding uncertainty to the returns on Oracle’s infrastructure spending. Why Oracle Stock Slumped Today

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 2,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $399,122.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 64,357 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,762,956.90. This represents a 3.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Sicilia sold 22,562 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.59, for a total transaction of $3,420,173.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 182,929 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,730,207.11. This represents a 10.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,075 shares of company stock valued at $5,342,123. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company's stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops and sells software, cloud services, and technology infrastructure to businesses and other organizations. Its offerings include Oracle Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), and cloud-based business applications for functions such as finance, human resources, supply chain management, and customer experience. The company also provides hardware, consulting, and technical support services. Founded in 1977 as Software Development Laboratories, Oracle became known for its relational database software and expanded over time through product development and acquisitions.

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