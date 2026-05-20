Oracle Corporation $ORCL Position Trimmed by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,453 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 8,156 shares during the period. Investment House LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $11,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 465.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 164 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle’s defense AI business is expanding, including new U.S. Department of Defense work and an $88 million Air Force cloud modernization contract through 2028, which adds to the company’s growing backlog in secure AI and cloud infrastructure. Oracle’s Expanding Defense AI Role And What It Could Mean For Investors

Oracle’s defense AI business is expanding, including new U.S. Department of Defense work and an $88 million Air Force cloud modernization contract through 2028, which adds to the company’s growing backlog in secure AI and cloud infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to view Oracle as a potential AI infrastructure beneficiary, with some noting meaningful upside as hyperscalers and enterprise customers keep investing in AI and quantum-related infrastructure. 2 Quantum Hyperscaler Stocks With 30% Price Target to Watch in May

Analysts continue to view Oracle as a potential AI infrastructure beneficiary, with some noting meaningful upside as hyperscalers and enterprise customers keep investing in AI and quantum-related infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: A new market report highlights strong long-term demand for behavioral and mental health software, a healthcare IT category that can support Oracle’s broader cloud and enterprise software ecosystem. Global Behavioral and Mental Health Software Market Size/Share Worth USD 11.9 Billion by 2035

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $181.36 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $164.17 and its 200-day moving average is $180.90. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $134.57 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The firm has a market cap of $521.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Oracle's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is 35.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Melius Research set a $160.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $261.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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